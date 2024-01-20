"I'm gonna be heartbroken," "Everyone RELAX" - WWE fans react to unfortunate Seth Rollins update

WWE fans have reacted to a disheartening injury update about World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

Rollins captured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The Visionary has been a fighting champion ever since and successfully defended the title against Jinder Mahal this past Monday night on RAW.

Unfortunately, the champion suffered a significant injury during the match. It has been reported earlier today that the RAW star suffered a torn MCL and a partially torn meniscus during the match, and it is unknown when he can return to action.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans reacted to the disappointing news, and many noted that they felt terrible for Seth Rollins. However, some fans pointed out that there could still be a possibility that he returns ahead of WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins mocks CM Punk at WWE Live Event

Seth Rollins took a major dig at CM Punk at a recent WWE event in Toronto.

Punk and Rollins had an epic confrontation last month and hinted at a potential dream match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40. After defeating Drew McIntyre at a live event, Rollins claimed that the controversial star didn't care about the fans but added they paid for their tickets, so they could chant whatever they wanted to.

"What do y'all think, he's going to pop through that curtain tonight? Na. He ain't going to come tonight because, you know what, he doesn't give a damn about y'all. Hey, I've been honest, I've said this about CM Punk from day one. CM Punk only gives a damn about CM Punk. But hey, you know what? You've all paid your hard-earned money," Seth Rollins said.

You can check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

Rollins is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers on the planet and has accumulated a ton of fans over the years as a WWE Superstar. Only time will tell if the World Heavyweight Champion will be able to return to action in the weeks ahead or will be forced to miss some time.

Would you like to see the Men's Royal Rumble match be for the World Heavyweight Championship if Rollins has to vacate the title? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.