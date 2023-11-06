"I'm grateful to be here" - Former champion shares heartfelt moment with crowd at WWE show

Many top WWE stars recently traveled to the Middle East to compete at Crown Jewel 2023. Meanwhile, other talents stayed back in the United States to perform at Live events held over the weekend. Ricochet shared a heartfelt moment with the crowd at a house show on November 4.

WWE took its carnival to Rochester this past Saturday, where Intercontinental Champion Gunther defended his title against Shinsuke Nakamura and Ricochet in a triple threat match. The Ring General retained his gold after defeating the former champions.

Following the match, DIY arrived in the ring to save Ricochet from a beatdown by Imperium. Alongside the former NXT Tag Team Champions, the 36-year-old shared a wholesome moment with the fans to end the show.

Ricochet started by asking the crowd if they enjoyed the show and received an overwhelmingly positive response from fans.

“I’ve got one question for you: Did you enjoy the show? I like it, I like it. Listen, we could tell you guys enjoyed it all night from the first match all the way till you saw me get beat up."

He thanked his supporters and expressed how much he loved performing for them while some of the biggest stars were in Riyadh for Crown Jewel.

“I’m grateful to be the one to be here tonight in the main event,” Ricochet added.

Expand Tweet

Ricochet insults Judgment Day member after WWE RAW

The Human Highlight Reel faced NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio on last week's episode of RAW. He looked strong before interference from Rhea Ripley and JD McDonagh cost him the match.

Following his loss, Ricochet took to Twitter to express his opinion of The Irish Ace.

"You s*ck, soooo much. Hope my boot tasted good."

You can take a look at the interaction between the two here.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has been eyeing gold for a while. It will be interesting to see if he will continue to feud with The Judgment Day after his recent interaction with the faction.

Do you want to see Ricochet face Dominik Mysterio for the title? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here