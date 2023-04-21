"I'm doing that instead," "Start this movement" - WWE fans in awe of SmackDown star's alternative to paying Twitter

Twitter recently rolled out a big change, and WWE Superstar Zelina Vega shared an alternative to paying the app for verification.

Twitter removed the tick mark verification badges from all legacy accounts that were not paying for the blue checkmark on April 20, 2023. The change drew a negative response from the WWE Universe and other users.

SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega was also unhappy with the change and took to Twitter to express her displeasure. Instead of agreeing to pay the $8 fee per month, she suggested her fans use their money wisely.

Zelina Vega stated that fans could take their $8 every month and give it to an animal shelter instead of using it to keep their Twitter Blue subscription.

Here is what she wrote:

"What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺"

Check out her tweet below:

👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺 What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺

Fans quickly picked on to the idea and said that it was a great one. They appreciated the SmackDown star’s suggestion and stated that she should lead while they follow in her footsteps.

Barry Carre @revvyb7 @ZelinaVegaWWE Great idea give it to animals in need or cancer research or for kids in need. Im what a fantastic idea @ZelinaVegaWWE Great idea give it to animals in need or cancer research or for kids in need. Im what a fantastic idea

☆☆🦇Matty🦁☆☆ @2ndCitySaint90 @ZelinaVegaWWE This! This is why you're one of my faves @ZelinaVegaWWE This! This is why you're one of my faves

Freyjarose @CarolineRardin for our queen 👑 QUEEN ZELINA 👑 @ZelinaVegaWWE What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺 What if we take that $8 and give it to an animal shelter every month 🥺 Best suggestion I've heard so farfor our queen twitter.com/ZelinaVegaWWE/… Best suggestion I've heard so far 💜 for our queen twitter.com/ZelinaVegaWWE/…

Twitter has become an important tool for the company and its superstars to push their characters and market their products. It will be difficult for them to continue without getting verified again, as it could lead to a lot of confusion for fans.

Many WWE Superstars have big hearts just like Zelina Vega. Fans will likely see more stars come up with such innovative suggestions in the coming days.

A former WWE RAW Women’s Champion also reacted to Zelina Vega’s suggestion

Most WWE Superstars have been unhappy with their verification badge being removed. Many believe that it will give rise to scams as fans will fall for fake profiles that are paying for Twitter blue checkmarks to get a verification badge.

Alexa Bliss is one of the many superstars who lost their verification overnight. She reacted to Zelina Vega’s suggestion by saying that she was all up for the idea.

Bliss is an animal lover like many other superstars. It would be good to see more top names from WWE come forward and join the cause to start a monthly stream for an animal shelter.

Do you think paying for Twitter verification will prove to be important for superstars in the long run? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

