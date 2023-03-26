"I'm just starting to get there" - Charlotte Flair doesn’t feel like a living legend in WWE

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has enjoyed a lot of success over the past decade. However, the SmackDown Women’s Champion doesn’t consider herself a living legend yet.

The Queen’s Biography: WWE Legends episode will air on Sunday night on A&E. Fans can’t wait to see what has gone into making Charlotte Flair the most decorated female superstar in history.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri ahead of the episode, The Queen revealed that she doesn’t consider herself a living legend yet. She added that she hasn’t even hit her prime yet, and thinks of The Undertaker’s career as legendary.

"No. I'm like, I feel like we're trying to push me out. I feel like I haven't even hit my prime yet or like I'm just starting to get there. I love saying in a promo I'm a living legend. When I think of legend, I'm like, Undertaker's career, like the status he's at." (1.03-1.48)

The 36-year-old superstar still has a long way to go in her career. She will likely retire as one of the most decorated superstars in the company’s history.

Charlotte Flair has the chance to break her father Ric Flair’s record of winning the most world championships in WWE.

Charlotte Flair will face Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39

Charlotte Flair returned from a hiatus on the December 30, 2022, episode of WWE SmackDown and surprised everyone by challenging Ronda Rousey to an impromptu match. The Queen quickly defeated Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley competed in the 2023 women’s Royal Rumble match. She outlasted 29 other superstars to punch her ticket to WrestleMania 39.

Flair and Ripley will face each other for the second time at The Grandest Stage of Them All. It will be a great chance for The Nightmare to exact revenge on The Queen and take home the SmackDown Women’s Title.

