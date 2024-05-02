"I'm down to kick your a** any day of the week"- 30-year-old WWE Superstar sends a subtle warning to Zelina Vega

WWE RAW Superstar Zelina Vega took to social media to respond to Zoey Stark's hilarious shot at her.

Stark recently took a dig at Vega on Twitter by criticizing her personality and essentially saying she's all looks. She also expressed that she was willing to fight the LWO member any day of the week.

She wrote:

"If were judging your buns to personality there's not much there...but hey I'm down to kick your a** any day of the week (emoji)"

Responding to Stark's subtle warning, Vega first corrected the former's error in the sentence and went on to claim that she wouldn't be opposed to meeting Stark down the line.

"First off (emoji) lookaaatmeee Secondly, we’re* Third.. I’ll grab my shortest shorts and meet you there (emoji)"

Check out Zoey Stark and Zelina Vega's exchange here.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega talked about proving her haters wrong

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega and her stablemates were left shocked when it was revealed that it was Carlito who attacked Dragon Lee on SmackDown.

While speaking in an interview with Bill Apter, Vega recalled how vibrant her WWE journey has been and reminisced about everything she has achieved throughout her time in the company.

She concluded by stating that the only thing left for her to accomplish is winning the WWE Women's Championship, which would prove her worth to her doubters.

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished."

It will certainly be exciting to see what plans the company has going forward for the LWO member.

