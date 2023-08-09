"I'm not ready for Brock to retire man" - Unseen Brock Lesnar moment from SummerSlam leaves WWE fans emotional

Fans are emotional as an unseen Brock Lesnar moment from SummerSlam emerged on social media.

Brock Lesnar is one of the most destructive superstars in WWE history. Few wrestlers have had the stellar career that Lesnar has had. He has won multiple world titles throughout his career.

Lesnar is known for his scary expressions which coupled with his brutal suplexes makes him a feared man in the company. However sometimes The Beast Incarnate shows a lighter side to himself.

This past weekend at SummerSlam, Lesnar faced off against Cody Rhodes in a brutal match. After dominating the majority of the match, Lesnar still came up short against The American Nightmare. Following the match, Lesnar shook hands with and hugged Cody Rhodes in the ring before leaving.

An unseen footage emerged on social media that has gotten a lot of fans talking. The clip shows Lesnar humorously stealing a fan's hat on his way back up the entrance.

The clip has gotten many fans emotional at the thought that they might not see Lesnar inside a WWE ring again.

Check out some of the reactions below:

louie ☻ @louie_jackjr @WrestleFeatures @muzammiilll im not ready for Brock to retire man

One fan pointed out that this could be Lesnar's last year in WWE.

Jeddi @JeddiOG @WrestleFeatures @muzammiilll What I’m thinking is he’s probably on his last year of professional wrestling that’s why he’s having fun I don’t think he’s had this much fun in a long time he might retire soon

Another fan mentioned that this was the greatest version of Lesnar fans have seen.

El English Vato @englishinaz @WrestleFeatures @muzammiilll Sometimes happy sometimes grumpy Lesnar is the greatest version of him we’ve ever seen!!

One fan stated that Brock will be missed when he is gone from WWE.

Sufyan 🇵🇸 @SUFYK96 @WrestleFeatures @muzammiilll People are finally appreciating Brock. One of the greatest of all times and will be a miss once he is gone. Once in a lifetime talent and athlete.

Mark Henry explains why Brock Lesnar hugged Cody Rhodes

One of the biggest talking points of SummerSlam was the hug shared in the ring between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes. The hug even caught The American Nightmare off guard who was surprised by what transpired.

This is due to Lesnar's gimmick of being a tough scary guy who is not known for showing his emotional side on television. Speaking about the moment on the Busted Open Radio podcast, Mark Henry stated that he wouldn't have done it unless it felt right.

"[If] WWE Creative asked Brock to do that, he would have been like, 'No,' "Now, Vince [McMcMahon] can ask him, and Brock would have probably said, 'How's that gonna get me paid?' He's a businessman first. If it feels right, maybe, but it has to be on his terms." (H/T WrestlingInc)

While Cody appeared on the following episode of RAW, Brock was missing from the show. Maybe he might take some time off WWE now that this feud is done.

What did you make of this match at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comment section.

