"I'm in shape for it" - 50-year-old veteran will accept an offer to return to Triple H's WWE

The entire landscape of WWE has changed under Triple H, and it's become pretty difficult to anticipate who might return on the weekly episodes of RAW or SmackDown. Charlie Haas recently spoke about a possible WWE comeback and explained why he would be open to the idea.

Haas' first stint with WWE came between 2000 and 2005, during which he formed a highly successful partnership with Shelton Benjamin and Kurt Angle. The veteran worked on the independent circuit for a few months before returning to spend another four years and getting released from his contract in 2010. It's been nearly twelve years since he stepped foot inside a WWE ring.

The former Team Angle member has wrestled sporadically in 2022 and noted that he is in excellent physical condition to embark on another full-time run. Haas would love to reunite with Shelton Benjamin and hopes to see the World's Greatest Tag Team in the Hall of Fame in the future.

Here's what Charlie Haas revealed during his interview with Steve Fall:

"Oh, yeah, definitely. I'm in shape for it. I've been wrestling lately, doing a lot of single stuff. But I would do it in a second if the storyline was right. If it was going to honor World's Greatest Tag Team, if it was going to put us in a right place to catapult us to maybe into getting into Hall of Fame status, then I definitely would." (H/T - WrestlingNews.co)

Charlie Haas' one condition about potentially re-signing with WWE

While the three-time tag team champion is willing to go back to his former employer, Haas will not get involved in storylines that might negatively affect his on-screen alliance with Benjamin.

Charlie Haas has been in and around professional wrestling for over 25 years and has regained his relevancy in the business in recent times by competing in various promotions. A compelling angle would be enough to convince Haas to return to WWE, as he added below:

"But if it's going to hurt us in any way and just hurt what we have worked so hard for, then I wouldn't do it. That's where I'm at right now in my career. So it all depends on the storyline and what would happen."

Would you like to see Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin together again in the tag team division? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

