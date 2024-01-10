"I'm surprised that they let him go in the first place" - Eric Bischoff is glad about the rumored WWE return of a former AEW star

As WWE prepares to enter WrestleMania season, rumors of former AEW talents jumping ship to the Stamford-based company are doing the rounds, and one name amongst them is Andrade El Idolo. Former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff recently reacted to the rumored comeback of the former United States Champion to the Stamford-based promotion and admitted that he wished to see it.

Andrade parted ways with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021. He was one of the top prospects from NXT to have moved to the main roster, but he did not experience the same level of success. The 34-year-old star joined AEW in 2021, and at Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, he wrestled his final match against Miro, formerly known as Rusev, before confirming his exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

All roads allegedly lead back to WWE for Andrade, and Eric Bischoff hopes it happens as he considered the former NXT Champion an "amazing talent."

While speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff, who is a former General Manager of RAW, was surprised that WWE even allowed a superstar like Andrade to leave.

"Oh yeah! (on whether he expects Andrade to return to WWE). He's an amazing talent. I'm surprised that they let him go in the first place. Amazing talent. I'm glad he's coming back. If indeed that's true, I'm glad he's coming back," Eric Bischoff said. [29:40 - 29:51]

Eric Bischoff called out former WWE Superstar Andrade's lack of TV time in AEW

For someone who spent over two years in All Elite Wrestling, Andrade El Idolo was not pushed consistently enough to be viewed as a main-event star.

El Idolo, however, amicably ended his AEW stint and thanked Tony Khan for the opportunity to represent the Jacksonville-based promotion. It is pretty evident that a professional wrestler of Andrade's caliber could have been utilized better, and former RAW General Manager Eric Bischoff felt the same way when bringing up the Mexican wrestler's in-ring history in AEW.

While speaking in the same episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff said:

"We'll see more of him (Andrade). How many times has Andrade wrestled in AEW? How long has he been there? A year and a half, two years? How many times have we seen him wrestle? Half a dozen? What the f***? He's in a witness protection program." [29:51 - 30:04]

