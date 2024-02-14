"I'm not doing that" - Former WWE star once refused management's NSFW way to gain Vince McMahon's attention

Vince McMahon made headlines over the past few months before leaving WWE and TKO Group Holdings. Recently, a former star revealed that management suggested a provocative way to gain McMahon's attention in the company.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon was surrounded by controversy when a new lawsuit was filed against him ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2024. In the end, McMahon stepped down from his position at TKO Group Holdings to deal with the lawsuit.

Several stars from the industry have reacted to the news and shared their side of stories working with the former boss. Speaking on Eyes Up Here With Francine, the Queen of Extreme revealed that once a member of the management suggested she oil herself to gain Vince McMahon's attention:

"I mean when I worked there were stories floating around. And again, when I worked there I was told by somebody higher up that if you want to be seen, go get a bottle of oil... rubbing oil all over my b***s and knocking on Vince's door and going in there and leaving on his desk and trying to get noticed. That's what I was told to do. And, I said absolutely not. I'm not doing that." (From 16:40 to 17:30)

Francine added that she refused to do that to gain attention from the boss.

WWE is seemingly cutting ties with Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar following the allegations

Earlier this year, several allegations were made against Brock Lesnar following a lawsuit directed at Vince McMahon. The landscape of WWE drastically changed in the coming weeks as TKO Group Holdings made several changes.

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE was reportedly scrapped, and The Beast Incarnate was replaced by Bron Breakker at Royal Rumble 2024. Later, Lesnar's merchandise was discounted and cleared out from the shop.

Moreover, The Beast Incarnate was replaced by LA Knight from the iconic signature intro. Elsewhere, Vince McMahon stepped down from his position at TKO Group Holdings.

Lately, it was pointed out by Haus of Wrestling that the company is further distancing themselves from McMahon after they removed his profile from the company's official website heading into WrestleMania 40.

