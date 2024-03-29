"I'm a WWE SUPERSTAR B****!" - Former champion fires back at online troll ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has fired back at a fan who took a shot at her ahead of this week's edition of SmackDown. Tonight's show will air live from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. and Jade Cargill is set to make her first appearance as an official member of the SmackDown roster.

Another popular superstar in the women's division fired back at a fan today on social media. Former Women's Tag Team Champion, Kayden Carter responded to a fan asking why Mattel had made action figures of Carter. She responded by hilariously roasting the fan and you can check out her post by clicking here.

"I’m a WWE SUPERSTAR B****! That’s what I’m doing there," she wrote.

Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven to win the Women's Tag Team Championship last December. However, the duo dropped the titles to The Kabuki Warriors on the January 26 edition of SmackDown.

WWE veteran on Cody Rhodes being outsmarted on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently wondered if Cody Rhodes knew that Seth Rollins and Jey Uso were going to help him last Friday night on SmackDown.

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a face-to-face meeting last week on the blue brand. The Bloodline attempted to interfere but RAW stars Seth Rollins and Jey Uso prevented it. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, Mantell suggested that The American Nightmare may not have planned for Rollins and Uso to be there to help him.

"Maybe he was outsmarted. Maybe he didn't tell those two to be there, but they're smarter than he is. They showed up. They could see it coming. Did you see the look on Cody's face? He was like, 'Oh my God, oh my God.' And I'm thinking if he made this up, wouldn't he know they were gonna be there? I'm putting too much thought in this sh*t, stop me!," he said. [From 10:50 onwards]

Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai will be taking on Bianca Belair tonight on SmackDown in a singles match. Only time will tell if the Women's Tag Team Championship will be defended at WrestleMania XL.

