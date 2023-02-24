"I mean can you blame the guy" - Wrestling world erupts after The Miz hilariously smacks his wife Maryse

The wrestling world has reacted to The Miz and Maryse's hilarious anniversary video.

The two superstars met each other in WWE during the mid-2000s, which eventually led to their marriage. Regarded as a power couple in the wrestling world, The Miz and Maryse have also been working alongside each other on WWE television.

Taking to Instagram, the former WWE Champion posted a hilarious clip of him smacking his wife. This eventually led to Maryse jokingly slapping her husband back.

The video caught the attention of fans, who in the comments came up with some amusing reactions.

The Miz recently spoke about Dean Malenko and his signature move

The Miz's finishing move, The Skull Crushing Finale, is one of the most iconic moves in all of professional wrestling.

Speaking in a recent TikTok video, the former United States Champion opened up about the origins of the move. He said:

"The knee lift into the neckbreaker, which was my former one, which I called the Reality Check, and they’re like, ‘That’s just not a finisher.’ Then I re-upped it. What if I doing it into one move? That didn’t work for him either. Then one day, Dean was like, ‘Why don’t you try and do a full nelson and sweep the front of his legs and see if that works?’ And we did it, and everyone seemed to like it. I liked it because I could pretty much do it on everybody, and so that is how the Skull-Crushing Finale was created,"

Unfortunately, The A-Lister has been on a losing streak as of late. He recently lost to the returning Rick Boogs and also suffered a defeat at the hands of Seth Rollins. The 42-year-old star also had a poor outing at this year's 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

