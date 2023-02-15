"I mean...the man ain't wrong"- WWE fans react to Roman Reigns taking a massive shot at Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn

Wrestling Twitter had a blast over Roman Reigns mocking Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn after their epic face-off on WWE RAW.

The Tribal Chief is all set to take on Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. If Reigns wins at the event, he will head toward WrestleMania 39 to defend his titles against Cody Rhodes.

On this week's RAW, Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn were involved in an epic segment that saw Cody hyping Zayn up before his match at Elimination Chamber.

Rhodes made it known that Zayn had it in him to beat Roman Reigns and that he would love to meet him at WrestleMania 39. The Tribal Chief sent out a video on TikTok soon after, mocking the duo.

"If you gotta have a pep rally to convince each other that you can beat me, you don't stand a chance. I'll see you in Montreal," he said.

At this point, Roman Reigns' tweet has garnered more than half a million views. Here's how the WWE Universe reacted to the tweet:

Rakshit Shah - PATHAAN @rshah2611 @WWERomanReigns



Walking in and leaving elimination chamber with the championship



& also the same at WrestleMania......I Acknowledge You! Tribal chief 🏻



You have to enter the 1000 days club as the champion! You are the box office attraction king @HeymanHustle Smash both of them my tribal cheif..Walking in and leaving elimination chamber with the championship& also the same at WrestleMania......I Acknowledge You! Tribal chiefYou have to enter the 1000 days club as the champion! You are the box office attractionking @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Smash both of them my tribal cheif..Walking in and leaving elimination chamber with the championship & also the same at WrestleMania......I Acknowledge You! Tribal chief ☝🏻You have to enter the 1000 days club as the champion! You are the box office attraction 👑 king https://t.co/GU7wXgV6ZT

Chris Howell @Tenchu40 @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Cody beat Seth three times. Seth beat you. Cody should have no problem with you. @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle Cody beat Seth three times. Seth beat you. Cody should have no problem with you.

Irrelevant @mpfromnba2k @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle I really hope Roman beats Cody.. Cody immediately winning the title seems so boring. Dudes wrestled 3x since coming back to WWE @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle I really hope Roman beats Cody.. Cody immediately winning the title seems so boring. Dudes wrestled 3x since coming back to WWE

Roman Reigns is hell-bent on leaving WrestleMania 39 as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

It's been almost three years since Reigns won the Universal Title at WWE Payback.

He took the WWE Title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 last year and has held both titles since then. Roman has put down some of the biggest names of the current era during his legendary reign at the top.

The Tribal Chief has a clear plan for his next two big matches. He wants to destroy Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 and retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Title in the process.

His next goal is to smash Cody Rhodes's dreams at The Show of Shows and firmly establish himself as the very best superstar in all of WWE.

What do you think of Reigns' response to Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn? Will Reigns end up beating both men in the coming weeks? Sound off in the comments below.

