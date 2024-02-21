"I might have literally murdered Joe Gacy" - 36-year-old WWE star sends a message minutes before NXT

A 36-year-old star has sent a message about Joe Gacy minutes before NXT tonight.

One of the most entertaining feuds in NXT has been Dijak's rivalry with Joe Gacy recently. It all started several weeks ago when Dijak attacked Gacy while he was on commentary, which started a brawl between the two men.

This kickstarted their long and entertaining feud. A couple of weeks ago, both men brawled throughout the arena, which prompted them to compete in a no-disqualification match at NXT Vengeance Day. It ended with Dijak on the winning side.

However, this did little to end their feud. Last week, Gacy faced Carmelo Hayes in a match. Afterward, Dijak put him in a straitjacket and dragged him out of the arena. He might have some updates regarding Gacy's condition.

The 36-year-old took to social media tonight to let fans know that he might've killed Gacy after what transpired last week.

"Hey I might have literally murdered Joe Gacy, tune in to @WWENXT right now LIVE on @USANetwork to find out!"

It will be interesting to see how this feud between these men continues after last week.

