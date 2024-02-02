"I need to keep my mouth shut" - Top female WWE star on making non-PG comment on-air 

A top WWE Superstar recently stated that she needs to keep her mouth shut.

Nia Jax has done incredibly well for herself since making a return to World Wrestling Entertainment in September last year. She is one of the most popular acts on the RAW brand at the moment and is magnificent as a top heel.

During a new interview with Ring The Belle, Nia Jax was reminded of a meme that originated from WWE WrestleMania 37 in 2021. At The Show of Shows that year, Natalya and Tamina challenged Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the Women's Tag Team Championship. At one point during the bout, Jax uttered these words: "I'm King Kong bi**h!" When the same was pointed out by the interviewer, Jax had the following to say in response:

"I know. I don't... like I said, my mouth gets me in trouble. I say things and I don't even remember saying them, and then all of a sudden I see them like on Twitter or like on Instagram or my niece will be like, 'Did you mean to say this?' And I'm like, 'I didn't!' I just... I need to keep my mouth shut. That's probably what it is. I need to shut up." [2:45 - 2:59]

What the future has in store for The Irresistible Force remains to be seen.

Nia Jax's biggest accomplishment since her WWE return

Nia Jax has been competing on TV and PLEs on a regular basis since making her return to the Stamford-based promotion last year. In quite possibly the biggest match of her career, Jax took on arch-rival Becky Lynch at RAW: Day 1. This was the first time that the two women had locked horns in a singles capacity.

Nia Jax picked up a big victory over Lynch that night. Fans are aware that Jax is a former RAW Women's Champion, and it remains to be seen if she ends up winning another singles title belt somewhere down the line.

