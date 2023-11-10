"I p**sed somebody off along the way" - Fired star on WWE not bringing him back for a Royal Rumble spot

Former WWE Superstar Maven Huffman thinks he might have angered some people in the company as he never received a call to come back and compete in the Royal Rumble match.

The three-time Hardcore Champion was released in 2005. He's competed in the 30-man elimination match before, as he infamously eliminated The Undertaker from the 2002 event. He tried to repeat it the following year in 2003, but he was sent over the top rope by The Deadman.

During a recent appearance on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Maven was asked whether he would pick up the phone if a major wrestling promotion called him to do business. He stated that he would, but he doesn't see it happening.

"I mean, I'm not an idiot. I'm never gonna say no to an opportunity. But then again, I don't see it happening, I mean, I just don't. For whatever reason, I mean, I don't consider myself an a**hole, but I never even got the call to do a Royal Rumble spot. And I would've thought at some point maybe they'll just throw me in the Rumble, and it never happened. I p**sed somebody off along the way, Book," said Maven. [1:18:06-1:18:37]

Maven on why WWE released him

The former Hardcore Champion was pushed as a legit upper-main event star in late 2004, but he was let go the following year.

Maven explained in his YouTube video that his lack of progress in the ring was why WWE fired him.

"Johnny [Ace] calls me and it's about 30 seconds into the conversation, and he tells me, he's like, 'You know, Maven, I hate to give you this news.' And he apologized, but he told me that the reason is, I wasn't... I wasn't progressing at the level that they had hoped. And then he told me, 'A lot of this is on you. A lot of this is, because you didn't get out to the ring and you didn't make yourself better.' And I couldn't argue with him. I couldn't tell him that he was wrong. He was a hundred percent right."[2:47-3:19]

The WWE Royal Rumble is right around the corner, and it'll be interesting to see whether Maven will get the call to participate in the match.

Would you like to see Maven back in WWE? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

A former WWE star regrets not facing Goldberg, as revealed here