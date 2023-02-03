"I was pretty devastated" - Former WWE Superstar shares her reaction to being released from Vince McMahon's company

Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni was part of the company for less than a year before she found out about her release via a phone call in 2005.

The former Diva Search contestant recently spoke to The A2theK Wrestling Show where she was able to open up about her release and where that left her. Joy revealed that she had recently changed her initial deal with the company before they opted to release her.

"I was pretty devastated when I found out I was released... I think I might have been the very last phone call. In fact, my bags were packed by my door to go to the airport in the morning because I was supposed to go out for TV the next day and the thing that most people don't know is that I had just agreed to fully commit to them and go on the road full time which was not part of my initial deal."

Joy added:

"It just felt like the worst, it sounds ridiculous to say but almost like a betrayal because I felt like I was giving up my career I wanted and giving myself over to this thing because maybe this is just how it's going to work for me. So then to be released after that was kind of like oh, just when I agreed to do it all the way... I was pretty devastated, and I also didn't know that they could do that." (23:09-24:15)

As noted, Giovanni was part of WWE's mass budget cuts back in 2005, which included the likes of The Dudley Boys, Ivory, Dawn Marie, Shannon Moore, and several other big names. 21 contracted stars were released on July 5th, 2005.

Giovanni hasn't wrestled since being released by WWE

Unlike many other WWE Superstars following their release, Giovanni didn't wrestle following her release. Instead, she made her return to the company at WrestleMania 25, which was where the former Diva Search contestant made her official in-ring debut.

Joy wasn't in the match for very long, since she was the second woman eliminated by The Bella Twins. The match was eventually won by Santina Marella, who went on to become part of a much bigger storyline following the show.

Do you remember Joy Giovanni's stint in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 2747 votes