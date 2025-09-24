"I didn't really have a choice", "Nobody wanted it" - The Undertaker reveals his true feelings after infamous WWE decision

The Undertaker has revealed his true feelings about an infamous WWE decision. The Phenom retired from WWE in 2020 after wrestling his last match at WrestleMania 36 against AJ Styles.

This ended a storied career that was defined by his unparalleled run at WrestleMania. The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania became the stuff of pro wrestling legend as opponent after opponent was vanquished.

However, at WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar beat The Deadman to end the streak at 21 wins. During a recent episode of Six Feet Under, 'Taker talked about the ending of the streak and shared his true feelings.

"I think the general consensus was nobody wanted it (ending the streak). I think just the lore, the legend, and lure of that, would have been really cool for wrestling," he said.

He then mentioned that the decision was not in his hands and simply did what he was asked to do.

"It wasn't my decision. People ask me all the time, ‘Well, why did you do it?’ Well, I didn’t really have a choice. I guess I did have a choice. I didn’t have to do it. And then what happens? And then me and Brock are having to shoot at WrestleMania, and then it’s gonna, it wouldn’t have been good. I mean, might have taken it easy on him,” he added.

You can watch the video below:

The ending of the streak remains one of the most divisive decisions in WWE history. Many fans believed that either the streak should have remained intact or it should have been ended by a younger star to boost their career.

However, back then former WWE owner Vince McMahon went ahead with Brock Lesnar being the one in 21-1. After WrestleMania 30, The Phenom wrestled at WrestleMania five more times and ended with a record of 25-2 at the Show of Shows.

The Undertaker made a surprise appearance at Wrestlepalooza

On September 20, WWE made its ESPN debut with the Wrestlepalooza premium live event. The event saw some of WWE's biggest stars in action, and The Undertaker also made a surprise appearance.

He rode his bike up the entrance ramp and then joined Stephanie McMahon in the crowd. 'Taker then announced that Stephanie will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2026.

Since his retirement, The Undertaker has made sporadic WWE appearances over the years.

