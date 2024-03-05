"I really thought that WWE was gonna get mad" - Top star feared receiving a call from the company over shocking moment

A RAW Superstar has opened up about fearing receiving a call from WWE over an unexpected moment. The said performer is Chelsea Green, who thought the Stamford-based company would get mad at her over her husband, Matt Cardona, wearing a replica of the Women's Tag Team Championship at a non-WWE show.

Green, alongside Sonya Deville, captured the coveted Women's Tag Team Championship on the July 17, 2023, episode of RAW. Just days later, Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, appeared at a DDT Pro show, wearing a replica of the Women's Tag Team Championship. The incident immediately drew attention from fans, with many assuming the Stamford-based promotion would not be pleased with what went down.

Appearing on the Lightweights Podcast, the 32-year-old star confessed that even she feared WWE would be unhappy over the situation. Green added that she expected to receive a call from the Stamford-based company and that she would have to clarify that Cardona only carried a replica of the title with him.

"Yes [everyone thought he took my belt]. I was just waiting for someone at work to call me and ask. Thank god they did not believe it. But I was worried. I was worried, I’m not gonna lie, because he does stuff like that. He does crazy things. He makes videos out of all my wrestling stuff. I am the bu** of all his jokes [laughs]. So I really thought that WWE was gonna get mad at me, and I was gonna have to prove, like, ‘Here I am, this is the belt. He’s got a different one,'" Chelsea Green said. [H/T Fightful]

What the future has in store for the Hot Mess remains to be seen.

Chelsea Green on her close friendship with WWE colleague Maxxine Dupri

In the same podcast, Chelsea Green opened up about her close friendship with Maxxine Dupri, adding how the latter encouraged her to eat healthy and sleep on time. Chelsea mentioned that she had even let her husband, Matt Cardona, know that she preferred to travel with the 26-year-old star over him.

"Sydney [Maxxine Dupri] is like a 'Let's go to sleep as early as possible,' and she eats healthy with me, and all the things we just mesh on, and actually, and I've told my husband this, so this isn't even gonna surprise him. I prefer traveling with Maxxine over my husband, because we align way more than my husband and I do, like way more," Chelsea Green said.

Chelsea Green was in action on last week's episode of RAW, where she lost a match to the recently returned Raquel Rodriguez in just over a minute.

