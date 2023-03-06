"I SAID JEY SHOULD BE THE ONE" - Divided WWE Universe chooses Jey Uso over Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is all set to battle Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 39. While most fans hope to see a new champion at the event, others think Jey Uso should be the one to take his cousin down.

While The American Nightmare outlasted 29 other competitors to win the 2023 Royal Rumble match, some fans want The Tribal Chief to retain the title at the event.

A recent tweet from The Wrestling Blog pointed out that neither Sami Zayn nor Cody Rhodes, but Jey Uso is the right person to dethrone Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It mentioned the fact that the story started with Jey and will be made full circle if it ends with The Right Hand Man becoming the new champion.

The Wrestling Blog @WrestlingBlog_ -Sami Zayn isn’t the right person to dethrone Roman

-Cody Rhodes isn’t the right person to dethrone Roman

-The Rock isn’t the right person to dethrone Roman



The tweet has received interesting reactions. The replies saw some fans attempt to justify Uso as a better choice to dethrone The Tribal Chief than the 2023 Royal Rumble winner.

Robert Espie @mrrobespie @WrestlingBlog_ I’ve said this all along. It needs to be him to bring him down. It started with Jey and he was always the one out of everyone Roman picked on. @WrestlingBlog_ I’ve said this all along. It needs to be him to bring him down. It started with Jey and he was always the one out of everyone Roman picked on.

Alan Walshe @AGamer316 @WrestlingBlog_ 100% agree, iv said it from day one and I really hope they go that route. The way there telling the Sami/Jey story right now makes me think Jey won't actually turn on Sami but be conflicted for there tag match as he will prob rejoin Jimmy to protect him from Roman @WrestlingBlog_ 100% agree, iv said it from day one and I really hope they go that route. The way there telling the Sami/Jey story right now makes me think Jey won't actually turn on Sami but be conflicted for there tag match as he will prob rejoin Jimmy to protect him from Roman

HamzaWPN(Creater) @WPNHamza @WrestlingBlog_ Mark my Words Roman Vs Jey Usos Will Happen At Summer Slam 2023 @WrestlingBlog_ Mark my Words Roman Vs Jey Usos Will Happen At Summer Slam 2023

Some fans also backed Cody Rhodes, stating that he is definitely the perfect challenger to dethrone Roman Reigns.

Spectator @Spectatorfor88 @WrestlingBlog_ No, Cody is best person to beat reigns but the lost time has weakened it. Fresh off hell in a cell cody was the man to beat reigns. Current Cody is not quite there. @WrestlingBlog_ No, Cody is best person to beat reigns but the lost time has weakened it. Fresh off hell in a cell cody was the man to beat reigns. Current Cody is not quite there.

PMIZ19 @MizerakPeter @WrestlingBlog_ Nah man...the point of Roman getting beat after this long is to build someone. Jey Uso is not it, it's Cody and it will happen. @WrestlingBlog_ Nah man...the point of Roman getting beat after this long is to build someone. Jey Uso is not it, it's Cody and it will happen.

It is all in the hands of Triple H to decide who should eventually end the monumental title reign. Time will reveal the truth very soon.

A brief recap of Jey Uso's history with Roman Reigns in WWE

Jey Uso was one of the early challengers to his cousin's title reign in 2020. He contested for the Universal Championship after Roman Reigns won the title at WWE Payback 2020.

The two battled in the first-ever Hell in a Cell "I Quit" match at Hell in a Cell 2020. The Right Hand Man tried his best to fix his corrupt cousin but eventually failed as Reigns assaulted an injured Jimmy Uso to force his twin to say, "I Quit."

🌰TheBastardNoah 🌰 @TheBastardNoah



What Roman Reigns did to Jey Uso:



Beat him down thats Roman did for him Roman Reigns: I don't understand why Jey Uso would act like this? After all I've done for him.What Roman Reigns did to Jey Uso:Beat him down thats Roman did for him Roman Reigns: I don't understand why Jey Uso would act like this? After all I've done for him.What Roman Reigns did to Jey Uso:Beat him down thats Roman did for him 😅 https://t.co/hUvsARrgbj

The brothers then went on to form The Bloodline, which also included Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. After Zayn betrayed The Head of The Table at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Jey Uso hasn't been an active Bloodline member. The feud from 2020 could certainly be rekindled soon.

Who do you think should dethrone The Tribal Chief? Let us know in the comments section.

