"I see you're backstage queen" - Fans react after former WWE RAW Women's Champion is spotted at WrestleMania 39

Fans on social media have reacted to a former WWE RAW Women's Champion being spotted backstage at WrestleMania 39. The superstar in question is Nia Jax.

Taking to Twitter, Jax sent out a heartfelt message to Asuka, who suffered a loss to Bianca Belair on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

In reaction to the tweet, fans took note of Nia Jax being backstage at a WWE show. Meanwhile, one Twitter user recalled her match with The Empress of Tomorrow from their NXT days.

Check out the reactions to Nia Jax being spotted backstage:

Bianca Belair wants a WWE legend to return for a singles match

During the most recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bianca Belair stated that he wants WWE legend Molly Holly to return for a singles match.

Belair also spoke about the likes of Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch getting to share the ring with legendary names like Beth Phoenix, Trish Stratus, and Lita. Belair said:

"I would love that. I haven't really had the chance to have matches with legends. Everybody else is getting to do it, you know. Becky is living out her childhood dream, getting to tag with Lita and Trish, and Rhea got a match with Beth, which was always my dream match, and I'm like, 'okay, can I be next?'"

Belair continued:

"I got the chance to get into the ring with Molly Holly for my very first Royal Rumble match, and it was like, very briefly. So, if anybody can talk her into coming back, I would love to enter the ring with Molly Holly again,"

At WrestleMania 39, Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Asuka. It remains to be seen who her next challenger for the title is going to be or if there are plans for a rematch between the two.

Are you happy with Bianca Belair retaining the RAW Women's Title? Sound off in the comments section below!

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes