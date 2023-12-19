The WWE Universe strongly disagrees with a current top superstar naming Seth Rollins as the Stamford-based company's MVP of the year.

The name in question is Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare is currently one of the topmost superstars in the company. The former Intercontinental Champion recently named Seth Rollins as his pick for WWE's MVP this year. The two superstars have had history, as Rollins was Cody's first opponent after his return to the company in 2022.

Cody's comments regarding Rollins being the MVP grabbed mixed responses from the WWE Universe. Although some fans agreed with the former AEW star, a large audience claimed that Rhodes was incorrect.

Seth Rollins calls CM Punk selfish following his WWE return

CM Punk made a surprising return to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. Seth Rollins was visibly upset after Punk's music hit. On a recent episode of RAW, The Architect confronted the Best in the World and stated that he hates him.

Before their in-ring altercation, the former member of The Shield talked about his real-life beef with Punk on the SI Media Podcast. He labeled the former AEW star as selfish.

"I mean, a lot of it’s personal, a lot of it’s stuff that I don’t really want to get into. But for the most part, I just think he’s been really selfish when it comes to his perspective on the industry. I think he’s been extremely self-serving, has played the martyr role to a tee, and has for someone who, when I met the guy, and look, I got a lot of good things to say about parts of my relationship with him," Seth Rollins said.

Rollins further accused Punk of wanting to take more from the industry rather than giving back to it:

"He helped me in places when he didn’t have to; whether that was for his own good or not, I’m not entirely sure, but regardless, it helped me get where I needed to go and do the things I needed to do. And for a guy who, when I met him, kind of made it seem like he was all about giving back to the business. He really turned into a pretty selfish guy and really wanted to take more from the industry."

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins' statement regarding CM Punk? Sound off in the comments section below.