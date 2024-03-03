"I was so sick" - Former WWE star smoked weed with Randy Orton's dad and then ate 10 burgers (Exclusive)

The usage of marijuana has been prevalent behind the scenes in wrestling for a long time, and Teddy Long recently revealed how he once got high with Randy Orton's father.

For those who aren't aware, Teddy Long worked alongside Bob Orton Jr. in WCW and traveled together on the road between shows.

During the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the former WWE manager recalled how he and Bob Orton Jr. smoked weed together during one of their trips and got really hungry soon after.

Teddy Long told fellow panelists Mac Davis and Bill Apter that he went on to have ten White Castle burgers and felt pretty sick the following day:

"Oh yeah, I worked with him [Bob Orton Jr.] back in WCW. I worked with him and also rode with him, too, and had a lot of fun. Actually, one time, it was me and him; we smoked so much one night, so we were hungry. We go to White Castle. Brother, I think that night I ate about, I swear to god, this is a true story, I ate about ten white castles, okay? The next day, I was so sick I could hardly breathe." [From 12:14 onwards]

Bill Apter on seeing Randy Orton's father and grandfather perform

It's an inarguable fact that Randy Orton is the most successful wrestler in his family. His father, however, is a WWE Hall of Famer who watched his dad, Bob Orton, enter the business and perform during the 1950s and 60s.

Astonishingly enough, Bill Apter has seen every generation of the Orton family compete. The legendary journalist noted that every member, whether Randy or his predecessors, was born with the god-gifted talent to be a professional wrestler.

"I got to see, meet, and know the grandfather, the father, Bob Orton, and Randy Orton, so I've seen all three generations of them, and they are all so exceptional in the ring. They are all so natural that he would have this in-born talent," said Apter. [From 11:oo onwards]

Randy Orton recently returned to WWE and looks better than ever as we approach WrestleMania 40. Orton is expected to face Logan Paul at the Show of Shows, and rest assured, they should ideally have a banger!

Also watch: Ludwig Kaiser opens up on his girlfriend Tiffany Stratton.

Please embed the video and give an H/T to Sportskeeda while using the quotes from this article.

Is a female Superstar the new Undertaker? More details HERE!