"I haven't signed s**t" - Former WWE Champion says he isn't currently signed to a contract

Kevin Nash was livid on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast over reports stating that he had signed a WWE deal. The WWE Hall of Famer said that his recent comments about Jade Cargill were incorrectly reported, and dirt sheets made it look like he had signed a deal.

Nash then said that he is not currently signed to a WWE contract. Check out an excerpt from his comments below:

"I didn't say any of that s**t you stupid f*****g wrestling news people. Why don't you follow something up? What... number one, wouldn't somebody call you and like, you obviously didn't listen to it because you would have known that I was talking about Jade, not about me. I haven't signed s**t. You couldn't get me in a f*****g ring if you held me by, I mean you'd shoot me in the back of the head before I would get into a f*****g ring," Nash said. [1:38 - 2:10]

Kevin Nash recently said that he is not making a WWE return

Kevin Nash recently joked about entering the Royal Rumble match to put CM Punk down. This led to many of his fans speculating that a return was on the horizon. Nash finally responded to the speculation on a recent edition of Kliq This.

"Woke up the next day, minimal soreness... you know. I'm putting some size back on. It's just like... I promise you man, all I want to do is go to the gym and I'm not looking to... I'm just not, I mean... I'm not looking to get in the ring," Nash said. [46:21 - 46:45]

At 64 years old, it certainly would not be a wise decision on Nash's part to make an in-ring return, and he is fully aware of that. Nash has done it all in the business and is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

