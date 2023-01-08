"I still believe in Sami Uce" - WWE Universe has some surprising picks for the 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE tweeted a question: what are your early Royal Rumble predictions?

Every year, irrespective of anybody asking, the fans have their picks for a winner. This includes rumored names, favorites, and even wild cards. Since 2018, the two winners have gone on to wrestle at WrestleMania for the men's and women's World Championships.

There have been rumors of The Rock potentially being a surprise entry and winning the battle royal to face his cousin Roman Reigns in a dream bout.

Cody Rhodes is yet another popular name that has sparkled since the People's Champion has a busy schedule and there is a possibility that it will render The Rock unable to contribute to a feud of this magnitude.

Elsewhere, the women's roster has experienced a major shake-up owing to Charlotte Flair's World Title win on the last episode of SmackDown in 2022. Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) has evidently called it quits with WWE, while Naomi still hasn't been seen in a wrestling ring since early last year.

Here's what some among the WWE Universe had to say in response to the predictions ahead of the Premium Live Event:

Emmazing @EmmaKuzi



Has he done anything to warrant all this hype?



He left WWE under a cloud, came beck under a cloud with AEW.



@WWE Is Cody too obvious?Has he done anything to warrant all this hype?He left WWE under a cloud, came beck under a cloud with AEW.Does he really deserve this?

Ricky Terry @RST180

Orton #30, eliminates Cody Rhodes but the referee doesn't see it.Rhodes comes back in and wins 🏆

The Glorified Jobber @glxrifiedjxbber

Women's - Rhea Rhipley or BayleyMens - The Rock or Cody Rhodes

@WWE Rock and Rhodes are the last two and get eliminated at the same time. Rock vs Reigns night 1 for the universal title. Roman wins and losing to Rhodes night 2 for the wwe championship

@WWE My prediction is that Cody and The Rock are gonna be the final two in the match and Rock is gonna eliminate Rhodes to win the rumble. Rock is gonna face Roman at WM 39 and Cody is gonna face Rollins to end their feud. At SummerSlam 2023 Cody is gonna be Roman for the titles https://t.co/BucccJNNg2

@WWE People talks about Cody and The Rock but I still believe in Sami Uce☝️

The January extravaganza is an easy sell for the company owing to its remarkably unanimous indulging in picking one's favorite wrestler as the Royal Rumble winner, along with the bout itself carrying the mystery.

The past winners of WWE Royal Rumble fell flat

The Stamford-based company has produced some high-quality action-packed Rumble bouts over the years, with some of them even having a surprise winner.

In recent times, however, they have relied too much on part-time superstars, or simply those that do not click the way WWE hopes they will with their fans. A prime example of this was last year.

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey bring star power to the table. The latter's return and The Beast entering the bout were big surprises. But both of them ultimately evoked a mixed overall reception from the viewers.

Who is your pick to win the Royal Rumble this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

