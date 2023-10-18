"I would stop watching" - WWE fans left angry following a controversial idea for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' potential WrestleMania 40 rematch

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes could possibly cross paths once again at WrestleMania 40, and WWE Universe isn't pleased with a controversial idea regarding the finish to the Reigns-Rhodes rematch.

In the main event of WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Rhodes. The closing moments of the match saw Solo Sikoa hit The American Nightmare with the Samoan Spike, leading to a controversial win for The Tribal Chief.

A Twitter user pitched the idea of Reigns vs. Rhodes II ending in a similar fashion, courtesy of an interference from Sikoa. Fans particularly weren't happy, as they responded with heavy criticism.

Check out the fan reactions:

Following Rhodes' loss to Reigns at WrestleMania 39, he was involved in a program with Brock Lesnar. The two men collided in a trilogy, with The American Nightmare winning the third bout at SummerSlam.

This past Friday on SmackDown, Rhodes and Jey Uso successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. Following the victory, The Bloodline confronted The duo, with Cody coming face-to-face with Reigns for the first time in six months.

Vince Russo believes WWE should book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania 40

Earlier this year, The Rock revealed that he was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. The Great One recently made a surprise return to WWE on an episode of SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the veteran claimed that fans would be left disappointed if WWE failed to deliver a Reigns vs. Rock match after the multiple teases.

"They have kinda teased it now, and they have put it in everybody's mind. So I don't know how you don't do it and it not being a disappointment. You kind of planted that seed now, and it's not going to be that and Reigns and Cody?" said Vince Russo.

Currently, Reigns' focus is on LA Knight, whom he will likely face at the upcoming Crown Jewel Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

Would you like to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comment section below.