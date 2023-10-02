"I wasn't there" - Former WWE star on not being there for his mother during her final years

A former WWE Superstar has opened up about not being there for his mother during the last few years of her life. The star in question is Maven.

Maven was a WWE mainstay and was regularly on the road during his mother's final years. The night his mother died of cancer, Vince McMahon himself made a phone call to him to console him.

In his latest YouTube video, Maven opened up about the last three years of his mother's life. He revealed that there were a lot of times when she needed him, but he was on the road with WWE.

"Now for me, personally, the last three years of my mother's life, I was on the road for a lot of it. There was a lot of times when she needed to go to doctor's appointments. There was times when she needed to just probably have me around. I wasn't there. Obviously she would have it no other way, her son was living his dream. But now with her gone, those are times I'm never going to get back." [10:01-10:24]

Former WWE star Maven was grateful to Vince McMahon for calling him after his mother's passing

In one of his previous YouTube videos, Maven talked about Vince McMahon calling him following his mother's passing due to cancer. He stated that it meant the world to him that McMahon himself called him after his mother's tragic death.

"A lot of people don't realize it, but Vince lost a parent from cancer. In 2004, I lost my mom to cancer, and the very night that she passed away, I didn't get a call from a secretary, I didn't get a text, I got a personal phone call from Vince to tell me how truly sorry he was. That meant the world to me. Empathetic for what he went through, but the fact that it was late when he called me, the fact that he took time out of his evening, he called me to offer condolences always meant the world to me," Maven said.

The 46-year-old did get to live his dream of being a WWE Superstar. It has been a long time since he was released. Judging by his comments over the years, he is incredibly thankful for being given the opportunity to wrestle for the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world.

