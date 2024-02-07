"I think it's bullsh*t" - 21-year WWE veteran is not a victim in Vince McMahon controversy, says lawyer (Exclusive)

A WWE veteran's statement claiming that he is a victim in the Vince McMahon case is quite nonsensical, according to noted lawyer Michale Morales Torres.

The veteran in question is John Laurinaitis, who recently issued a statement through his lawyer, Edward Brennan, that he was also a victim in the case like Janel Grant.

The claim resulted in much uproar in the pro-wrestling community, as the former WWE employee had also mentioned Laurinaitus in her allegations.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted this week, VP for Lucha Libre Online Michale Morales Torres stated his personal belief that the 21-year WWE veteran was not a victim. He explained:

"A victim is someone that is affected and coerced by a superior force, or someone up in the hierarchy in this case. But I don't think... This is me being completely honest. This is me as a human, me as an attorney, not me representing Lucha Libre Online. I think it's bullsh*t... My instinct as a lawyer tells me that." [29:47 onwards]

You can check out the full video here:

How the case involving Vince McMahon unfolds further is something only time will tell.

Follow Lucha Libre Online on X here.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

EC3 explains why he kissed Sonny Kiss:

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE