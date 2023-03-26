"I don't think we need to see that match" - WWE fans don't want 45-year-old legend to face LA Knight at SummerSlam

WWE Superstar LA Knight has seen his popularity grow rapidly amongst fans owing to his charismatic gimmick on SmackDown. He has been hailed as one of the best talkers in the company, but viewers seemingly don't want him to cross paths with John Cena.

Twitter user Roman Reigns SZN recently shared a post suggesting a potential match between John Cena and LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023 if the 16-time world champion is available.

However, there was a massive divide in the WWE Universe's opinion on John Cena vs. LA Knight later this year. Several fans argued that Cena should face Edge, considering The Rated-R Superstar is seemingly gearing up for his retirement later this year.

Others noted that John Cena would likely face Logan Paul at SummerSlam. A recent backstage report claimed that the creative team wanted to book this match at WrestleMania 39, but those plans were nixed. But the booking is seemingly still on the table and could be pushed to SummerSlam.

Here's how fans reacted to a potential match between John Cena and LA Knight at SummerSlam 2023:

sarahhooker @sarahhooker67 @reigns_era @Sgtviper_Gaming I Cena But LA knight Is my guy Now so he has to win Unless they have 2 matches we're they both win Cena But LA knight Is my guy Now so he has to win Unless they have 2 matches we're they both win @reigns_era @Sgtviper_Gaming I 💘Cena But LA knight Is my guy Now so he has to win Unless they have 2 matches we're they both win

tae 🫵 @Zeqah_ @reigns_era @Sgtviper_Gaming I think la knight would be a mega face by then so idk @reigns_era @Sgtviper_Gaming I think la knight would be a mega face by then so idk

A few fans were also supportive of the idea, considering the potentially unforgettable promo wars between John Cena and LA Knight during their feud.

LA Knight continues to pursue WrestleMania opportunities on WWE SmackDown

Knight has found it hard to believe he won't compete at WrestleMania 39. He has repeatedly claimed to deserve a spot at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Knight recently ended his losing streak after beating Rey Mysterio on SmackDown with an assist from Dominik. Fans have suggested he could be involved in a promo segment with Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin at WrestleMania.

On the other hand, John Cena is set to challenge Austin Theory for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 39. WWE has confirmed that the match will take place on night one.

Poll : 0 votes