"I don't trust the process anymore" - Fans think WWE could be punishing 40-year-old performer 

Fans seem to be disappointed by how LA Knight's WWE main roster run has panned out, with many even believing the company could be punishing him.

One of the most popular stars on the main roster, LA Knight elicits some of the loudest reactions every Friday night despite being a heel. However, WWE's booking has done him no favors. The 40-year-old seldom wins, with his latest loss against Xavier Woods on this week's SmackDown further frustrating his fans.

The former NXT star couldn't make it to WrestleMania 39's card either, which was indicative of his standing in the global juggernaut. A recent Twitter post highlighted how WWE could be punishing LA Knight for organically getting over with fans.

Fans thronged to the comments section, with most criticizing the promotion for the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion's booking. However, a few pointed out how the losing streak could result in him winning the MITB later this year.

jay @vexi999 @WrestlingHumble WWE fumbling people that organically get over? Unheard of @WrestlingHumble WWE fumbling people that organically get over? Unheard of

coolbeans316 @coolbeans316 @WrestlingHumble Because he got himself over. Not WWE. You know how it works @WrestlingHumble Because he got himself over. Not WWE. You know how it works

Alex @SuperDuperLex92 @WrestlingHumble You said he got organically over. WWE has a history of punishing people who get over by themselves. @WrestlingHumble You said he got organically over. WWE has a history of punishing people who get over by themselves.

Ran⭐️ @hoesluvvmarii @WrestlingHumble He’s gonna win mitb but go in with a losing streak maybe? @WrestlingHumble He’s gonna win mitb but go in with a losing streak maybe?

Charlie H @CharlieH0924 @WrestlingHumble When does the pain end Humble? I’m really not happy with how our boy is getting treated by Triple H. @WrestlingHumble When does the pain end Humble? I’m really not happy with how our boy is getting treated by Triple H. https://t.co/BJqbiBeS5B

Caleb Treichel @treichel_caleb @WrestlingHumble They are not fumbling La Knight. I don’t find an issue over him losing. I believe it’s leading up to something. @WrestlingHumble They are not fumbling La Knight. I don’t find an issue over him losing. I believe it’s leading up to something.

🌙 @wrestlingsdeity @WrestlingHumble I’m getting so many Elias vibes with him. We all remember how over that man was at one point, and look what his booking did to him. Fearing that LA might be heading down that exact path and it’s sad as hell @WrestlingHumble I’m getting so many Elias vibes with him. We all remember how over that man was at one point, and look what his booking did to him. Fearing that LA might be heading down that exact path and it’s sad as hell

WWE Superstar LA Knight is rumored to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank match

Though his current trajectory on the main roster has disappointed fans, it seems like the company has something big planned for LA Knight down the line.

A recent report suggested that the 40-year-old was the "leading" candidate to win the coveted Men's Money in the Bank match this year. Even in the past, a star like Dolph Ziggler was booked to lose several matches on a stretch before being pushed to win the MITB briefcase.

It looks like WWE could be heading in a similar direction with LA Knight. It's safe to say if the promotion sticks to this plan, the SmackDown Superstar could be elevated to unforeseen levels and possibly even win the World Title soon.

