"I don't trust the process anymore" - Fans think WWE could be punishing 40-year-old performer 

Fans seem to be disappointed by how LA Knight's WWE main roster run has panned out, with many even believing the company could be punishing him.
One of the most popular stars on the main roster, LA Knight elicits some of the loudest reactions every Friday night despite being a heel. However, WWE's booking has done him no favors. The 40-year-old seldom wins, with his latest loss against Xavier Woods on this week's SmackDown further frustrating his fans.
The former NXT star couldn't make it to WrestleMania 39's card either, which was indicative of his standing in the global juggernaut. A recent Twitter post highlighted how WWE could be punishing LA Knight for organically getting over with fans.
Fans thronged to the comments section, with most criticizing the promotion for the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion's booking. However, a few pointed out how the losing streak could result in him winning the MITB later this year.
Check out some of the reactions below:
WWE Superstar LA Knight is rumored to win the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank match
Though his current trajectory on the main roster has disappointed fans, it seems like the company has something big planned for LA Knight down the line.
A recent report suggested that the 40-year-old was the "leading" candidate to win the coveted Men's Money in the Bank match this year. Even in the past, a star like Dolph Ziggler was booked to lose several matches on a stretch before being pushed to win the MITB briefcase.
It looks like WWE could be heading in a similar direction with LA Knight. It's safe to say if the promotion sticks to this plan, the SmackDown Superstar could be elevated to unforeseen levels and possibly even win the World Title soon.
What do you make of LA Knight's future? Do you see him winning the MITB briefcase this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.
