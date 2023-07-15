"I've always had my suspicions" - Wrestling fans react as WWE drops major clue surrounding the identity of Bray Wyatt's accomplice 

Absent WWE star Bray Wyatt, while polarizing as ever, is still talked about endlessly by the massive fanbase worldwide. Undoubtedly, the Eater of Worlds is among the most innovative superstars ever to grace WWE TV.

From being a cult leader to a children's show host, Bray Wyatt has donned several roles over the years. Following his return in October 2022, he aligned with a strange masked figure named Uncle Howdy.

Now, a fan has shared a post on Twitter of Uncle Howdy's appearance in WWE 2K23. According to the former, the wrestler behind the mask is none other than former WWE star and Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas.

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Sports Game Vision @sgvtalks @WhatsTheStatus @QuickStopHicks That have to make the storyline work when they get back. I think they made it progress too slow and it hurt. On top of the weird matches.

Uncle Howdy appeared in the sole match Bray Wyatt competed in on television since the latter's return. The former helped the Eater of Worlds pick up a victory over LA Knight at the Royal Rumble event in January.

Since Wyatt's disappearance from television, Uncle Howdy has also been kept off. Considering the latter is still only a part of Wyatt's story so far, one can expect him back upon the former Universal Champion's return.

Bray Wyatt is not expected to be back at WWE SummerSlam

There were rumors swirling online that the Stamford-based promotion wanted Bray Wyatt back for the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, the latest reports by Fightful Select revealed that the 36-year-old is still waiting to be cleared to return to in-ring competition.

The site also noted that no creative plans are in place for Bray's return considering the unpredictable nature of his clearance.

The former Universal Champion was last seen en route to WrestleMania 39, igniting an interesting feud with Bobby Lashley. While one of their promos on RAW was poorly received by the fanbase, the storyline did not really develop into anything, as Wyatt was sidelined almost immediately.

Check out why 58-year-old Hall of Famer needs to return after a six-month absence to put over Bray Wyatt here.