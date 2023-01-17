"I've never even thought about going back to WWE" - Former superstar on a return under Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recently discussed the possibility of returning to the company under Triple H's creative regime.

Since Triple H took over as the Chief Content Officer, there have been many returns of former WWE Superstars. However, Masters, who left the company in 2011, doesn't seem to have even considered the possibility.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Chris Masters spoke about the potential of ending back up in the company as a talent.

"So, you know, all of this stuff has happened. And like I've never even thought about going back to WWE, honestly, because, and it's not out of anything bitter. It's just, you know, I had a couple of runs there and it ended the way it did. And, you know, I just realised that my love is for professional wrestling, even if it's not with WWE. But you know, with everything that I've learned in the last couple of years and then also seen Shelton, Carlito, MVP all my buddies you know, I finally started you know, looking at it and it was more out of this what you just mentioned. It was more not out of Chris Masters coming back, it was more out of because I remember getting in touch with that young wrestling fan."

Masters further revealed that he's interested in the big, memorable moments of wrestling, like Ultimate Warrior's surprise return at WrestleMania VIII.

"I remember what is it that we're always looking for? We're looking for that oh sh*t moment you know, I mean, like that Ultimate Warrior comeback at WrestleMania 8. It's not to say anything I could do can measure to that but the Bobby Lashley scenario is fascinating because I haven't been there for so long though." (h/t Chris Van Vliet)

You can never say never in professional wrestling, and things definitely would have changed since the last time he was with the company back in 2011.

What has Chris Masters been up to since leaving WWE?

Just because it has been 12 years since we last saw Masters in WWE does not mean he has stopped wrestling.

He took a bit of a break before joining Total Nonstop Action (now IMPACT Wrestling) back in July 2015, where he competed for a few years before leaving the promotion in 2018.

He then joined the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) in 2021 and found some success there as he won the NWA National Championship twice, including winning the 2021 NWA National Championship Tournament by defeating JTG in the finals to reclaim the title.

