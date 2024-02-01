"I've seen enough", "This is Hall of Fame level" - WWE fans demand 38-year-old star main event WrestleMania after CM Punk injury

The WWE Universe recently took to Twitter, demanding a 38-year-old star to main event WrestleMania after CM Punk's injury.

The star in question is Drew McIntyre. On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Punk came out to address the crowd after his Royal Rumble loss. The Second City Saint revealed that he suffered a tricep injury, which can take a few months to heal, so he might miss this year's WrestleMania.

However, Drew McIntyre came out to interrupt CM Punk and told him that he prayed for the latter's injury to happen and was glad The Straight Edge Superstar would miss The Show of Shows.

Since then, McIntyre has taken several shots at Punk's tricep injury via social media. He recently took another shot at The Second City Saint as he posted a workout clip of himself and wrote, "Never skip tricep day!"

WrestleOps' Twitter handle posted Drew McIntyre's Instagram video on X, which caught fans' attention, and they started commenting on it.

One appreciated McIntyre for keeping kayfabe alive and wrote that it was Hall of Fame level.

Expand Tweet

A Twitter user wants Drew to main event WrestleMania 40 against Seth Rollins and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Expand Tweet

One wanted The Scottish Warrior to stay a heel from now on.

Expand Tweet

Another appreciated McIntyre's heel work.

Expand Tweet

Some more fans appreciated Drew McIntyre's work to keep kayfabe alive.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One fan wanted to see McIntyre as the next World Champion.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer liked the promo between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre on RAW

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo said he liked CM Punk and Drew McIntyre's promo on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW and believes The Scottish Warrior's got good heat as a heel.

"We had the Punk in-ring with Drew McIntyre, and obviously that is a fix because Punk's not gonna be able to be at WrestleMania now. That was a good promo by Punk. I think Drew had a great line when he said, 'I prayed for this to happen.' You got some real heel heat on Drew," Russo said.

During the red show, CM Punk said that he would come after Drew McIntyre as soon as he recovers from his injury. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the duo's future.

Are you enjoying The Scottish Warrior's heel work in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.