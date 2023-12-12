"I've wrestled more than he has" - WWE fans mock Roman Reigns' upcoming milestone

WWE fans do not seem to be impressed with an upcoming milestone for Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is scheduled to return this Friday on SmackDown. Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel against LA Knight on November 4. He has not competed in a match since and was not booked at all at Survivor Series on November 25.

Reigns has established himself as the biggest star in the company after aligning himself with Paul Heyman. The Head of the Table is the leader of The Bloodline faction and has relied on his stablemates to help him maintain his historic title reign.

Earlier today, "WrestlingWorldCC" on X pointed out that Reigns is approaching an incredible WWE milestone. If Reigns is still the Universal Champion on January 1, he will have held the title in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024 during a single title reign.

Most wrestling fans were not impressed by Roman Reigns' upcoming accomplishment. Many WWE fans noted that Reigns barely wrestles anymore and that has led to him having a lengthy reign as Universal Champion.

Bill Apter believes popular NXT star could align with Roman Reigns on WWE's main roster

Wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently suggested that former NXT Champion Bron Breakker could align with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman on the main roster.

Bron Breakker has already become a star in NXT, and most fans are excited to see the 26-year-old arrive on the main roster. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast, Bill Apter suggested that Bron Breakker could show up on the main roster as part of a stable Paul Heyman. Apter added that the faction would be something completely separate from The Bloodline:

"Bron Breakker maybe could become trouble for Roman Reigns. So instead of having him as an opponent for Roman Reigns, maybe he becomes a part of the Paul Heyman stable. Not The Bloodline, but keep your enemies close to you," Bill Apter said. [24:54 - 25:12]

The Tribal Chief has had a remarkable title reign, but it appears some fans are ready for a change. Cody Rhodes challenged for the title at WrestleMania 39 but lost after Solo Sikloa interfered in the match. It will be fascinating to see which superstar gets the opportunity to challenge Reigns at WrestleMania 40 next year in Philadelphia.

