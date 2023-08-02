"I've zero faith in Triple H and Vince McMahon" - WWE Universe wants 29-year-old star to stay away from main roster

Triple H is WWE's Chief Content Officer, but Vince McMahon still provides input on weekly and monthly shows, as well as premium live events. Recently, fans reacted to a report which stated that former NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov will not be appearing on the main roster anytime soon.

Several former NXT UK stars made their way to the United States, including Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Gunther, Tyler Bate, Gallus, Pretty Deadly, and many more, after the brand came to an end in October 2022.

Ilja Dragunov was another import from NXT UK who has been heavily featured around the NXT Championship on the developmental brand. Recently, the WWE Universe reacted to a report which states that Dragunov will not be making his main roster debut on RAW or SmackDown anytime soon.

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Troy2Slick @Troy2Slick @reigns_era He’s clearly main roster ready, but I have zero faith Triple H and Vince McMahon’s power struggle to book him in any meaningful way.



Tommaso Ciampa looked reinvigorated upon his return from injury. Alas, he has been booked and built to look like an absolute loser.



Stay in NXT.

P @ForeverBlue_07 @reigns_era Good, else they will mess him up like Ciampa and Gargano

Mikey 3️⃣count @Mikey_3count @reigns_era I feel fans need to chill a bit with the call up mentality. Breakker, Ilya, creeds etc etc. ready for the roster or not there isn’t enough room on tv right now without tossing more talent to catering. Take your time.

Travis Sullivan @Tr4visSulliv4n @reigns_era People from the main roster will not appreciate him.

Several superstars have failed to successfully transition from NXT to the main roster, and fans fear that the same could possibly happen with Ilja Dragunov if he goes to RAW or SmackDown without any solid plans by Triple H's new regime.

Ilja Dragunov was the WWE NXT UK Champion under Triple H's creative leadership

The developmental brand was a completely different product under Triple H's creative leadership for years. It was so successful that WWE opened another brand for the United Kingdom, which officially ended in October 2022 after Worlds Collide.

In 2020, the UK brand went on a hiatus for a while during the Pandemic Era and returned near the end of the year. After its return, Triple H booked a massive feud between Ilja Dragunov and Gunther for the United Kingdom Championship, which the Austrian champion won.

However, the match impressed higher-ups in the company, and The Game booked a rematch between the two for NXT TakeOver 36. In the end, Dragunov became the man to finally end Gunther's record-breaking reign of 870 days as champion.

After nearly a year as the United Kingdom Champion, the Mad Russian relinquished the title due to an injury. A tournament was created, and Tyler Bate became the first and only two-time WWE United Kingdom Champion before the brand's end.

Do you think Ilja Dragunov will be utilized correctly on the main roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

