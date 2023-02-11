"I wanna see Gunther destroy him" - WWE fans predict 37-year-old star will win Fatal 4-Way on SmackDown

Gunther's next opponent for the Intercontinental Championship will be determined tonight on WWE SmackDown.

There will be a Fatal 4-Way match tonight on the blue brand. The winning superstar will earn a shot at the title currently held by Gunther and Karrion Kross, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, and Madcap Moss will all compete in the bout.

Kross recently vowed to end Rey Mysterio's career and has had issues with Madcap Moss in the past. Santos Escobar recently arrived on the blue brand as the leader of the Legado Del Fantasma faction and recently made it to the finals of the SmackDown World Cup but lost to former Intercontinental Champion Ricochet.

Ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown, the promotion's official Twitter account asked fans who they believe will be The Ring General's next opponent.

WWE @WWE



A Fatal 4-Way match will determine the next challenger for



8/7c on TONIGHT on #SmackDown A Fatal 4-Way match will determine the next challenger for @Gunther_AUT and the #ICTitle ! Who will be next in line to face The Ring General?8/7c on @FOXTV TONIGHT on #SmackDownA Fatal 4-Way match will determine the next challenger for @Gunther_AUT and the #ICTitle! Who will be next in line to face The Ring General?📺 8/7c on @FOXTV https://t.co/Qwu6TUIHDA

Most wrestling fans believe that Karrion Kross should win the Fatal 4-Way on WWE SmackDown and go on to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bill Apter wants to see face Brock Lesnar battle Gunther WWE

Gunther and Brock Lesnar teased a future match during the Royal Rumble and many fans are hoping that it happens this year.

Legendary journalist Bill Apter praised Intercontinental Champion Gunther following his incredible performance at the premium live event last month. The Ring General entered the Men's Royal Rumble at #1 and lasted until the end before Cody Rhodes finally eliminated him to win the match.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter said a bout between Brock Lesnar and Gunther would be a "money match" down the line.

"That would be Gunther. The man who lasted throughout the Royal Rumble. I have become a big advocate of his because he lasted so long in the Royal Rumble. I knew him back in England and Germany. I had seen him on several shows when I was covering wrestling in the area, and he's a monster; he can wrestle, he can brawl, he got it all. I think Gunther vs. Lesnar would be a money match," said Bill Apter. (18:50 - 19:26)

Gunther captured the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet last June and has now held the title for 243 days. It will be interesting to see if anyone on the WWE SmackDown roster will be able to defeat The Ring General any time soon.

Who would you like to see win the Fatal 4-Way match tonight on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes