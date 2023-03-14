"I want my hands on the WWE Championship" - 37-year-old star on management potentially splitting Roman Reigns' titles

As the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has held both of the company's top titles since April last year. With The Tribal Chief's run with the belts possibly ending soon, Cody Rhodes was questioned if the company would consider splitting the belts after WrestleMania 39.

While Roman has been the Undisputed Champion, his lack of appearances has forced RAW to book shows in the past year without a full-time world champion, leading to main event angles lacking a world title.

Speaking on the Bart Winkler Show, Cody Rhodes, who is set to face Reigns at WrestleMania for both belts, was asked how he would feel about possibly splitting up the belts after the Show of Shows.

"I want to say with the most confidence in the world that it's going to be me, but maybe who leaves WrestleMania, it's time for perhaps management to step in and make that call so that you never put it on potentially me or potentially Roman Reigns to say, 'I want this one more than the other.' Of course, the fan in me, I want my hands on the WWE Championship, its the one that [Dusty Rhodes] never got, but it would take someone telling me, 'we have to go this way, both brands need a title.'"

Cody added:

"That's a good time for maybe management to step in. If they did, I'd be all about it." (H/T Fightful)

Check out the full interview below:

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are set to do battle in the main event of WrestleMania 39 on April 2 with the Undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

Cody Rhodes sends a warning to Roman Reigns

As The Tribal Chief, the current Undisputed Champion has told the WWE fanbase to acknowledge his greatness for almost three years now.

However, last night on RAW, Roman's mania opponent Cody Rhodes said that Reigns needs to acknowledge him ahead of their showdown at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

If Cody Rhodes is to defeat Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, he will have to end arguably the greatest title run in modern times, with The Head of the Table having held the gold for more than 926 days.

