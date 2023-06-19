"I WANT IT" - Fans push for dream match between former Bloodline member and Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Roman Reigns created WWE's most dominant stable and ruled the division for years on Friday Night SmackDown. However, fans are now pushing for a possible third match between Jey Uso and The Tribal Chief for SummerSlam 2023 after what transpired on the latest episode of the blue brand.

In 2020, Jey Uso was Roman Reigns' first rival and biggest roadblock as the Universal Champion on the blue brand. The two faced each other twice, and The Tribal Chief not only prevailed but manipulated Jey to fall in line so that one day he can become the next Tribal Chief.

Unfortunately for Reigns, Jey Uso decided to stick with Jimmy and left The Bloodline for good when he super kicked The Tribal Chief on SmackDown. Fans are now pushing for Main Event Jey to have his third match against Roman Reigns for the title at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

In 2020, Jey Uso faced Roman Reigns twice for the Universal Championship at the beginning of his run. It will be interesting to see which Uso will go up against The Tribal Chief for the title in the near future.

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will face The Usos at WWE Money in The Bank 2023

Earlier this year, cracks began to form in The Bloodline after Sami Zayn departed from the stable. The Usos also became distant from the group after they lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 39 against Zayn and Kevin Owens.

After the event, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa got a shot at the titles instead of Jimmy and Jey Uso at WWE Night of Champions 2023. At the event, Jimmy turned on The Tribal Chief and left the stable, costing the duo the title match in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, The Tribal Chief gave Jey a choice to fall in line and stay with The Bloodline or leave with his brother. Last week, Jey Uso made his choice and ended up with Jimmy after he superkicked Reigns. Later, the two hit a double superkick on Reigns and Sikoa and left.

WWE announced that The Usos will face The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and The Tribal Chief in a tag team match in London at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. It will be interesting to see which team will walk out with a victory.

What are your thoughts on The Bloodline Civil War storyline? Sound off in the comment section below.

