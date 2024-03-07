"I would want to kill you" - 4-time WWE champion who had real-life beef with Seth Rollins spoke about their controversial segment

WWE is heading to Philadelphia for the biggest WrestleMania in history, as several notable names have already punched their ticket. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins' former rival spoke about their controversial segment on Monday Night RAW.

In 2022, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins had an intense feud on WWE RAW for weeks. The stars went all-out and fired massive personal shots at each other on live television.

The segment became controversial as Riddle used the F-word in their heated segment when Rollins made some personal remarks on The Original Bro's life outside of professional wrestling.

Speaking on Monopoly Events, The King of Bros talked about the controversial angle. During the conversation, the former United States Champion and NXT & RAW Tag Team Champion revealed that he asked Rollins to make those comments.

"Yeah, dude, I brought it up. I was like, You should do this because it's going to make people's jaws drop... I know it because if I didn't tell you to say this and you said this to me, I would want to kill you. So, I think this would make for great TV. Triple H didn't argue it, Seth Rollins didn't argue it, and they let me drop an F-bomb because they didn't have anything cool that I could say to Seth. So, they're like, say, the F-word. I'm like sick." [From 07:20 to 07:45]

Matt Riddle spoke about working with Seth Rollins in WWE after their real-life issues

The issues between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle were vague at the time as Riddle's ex-wife made some comments about Becky Lynch, which landed The Original Bro in hot water against his peers in the promotion.

The real-life heat was showcased on weekly television with a twist as the two stars fired personal shots at each other during their feud on RAW. However, they resolved their issues during their ongoing feud, which ended at WWE Extreme Rules 2022.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Matt Riddle talked about working with Seth Rollins in WWE. He also praised The Visionary and his creative genius behind booking and working out matches:

"The thing about me and Seth, I don't think we would be friends. I don't think we'd go out for drinks or dinner or anything. But at the same time, when it comes to the locker room or sharing a bus or plane or whatever, we got along very well." [From 38:00 onwards]

Seth Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL Night Two.

What are your thoughts on Seth Rollins? Sound off in the comments.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Monopoly Events and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE

Poll : Do you want Matt Riddle to return for another run? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion