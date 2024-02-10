"I want the whole thing" - WWE personality reacts to Rhea Ripley's photo with an interesting message

WWE personality Cathy Kelley has reacted to Rhea Ripley's latest photo. Taking to social media, Kelley sent an interesting message to Mami.

Ripley recently appeared at the WrestleMania XL press conference, where Becky Lynch confronted her. The Man will be competing in the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber Match, featuring five other women. The Women's Chamber Match winner will face either Ripley or Nia Jax at WrestleMania.

Taking to social media, Ripley shared a stunning selfie, which caught the attention of Kelley.

"Everyone wants a piece. So, prove you’re worth my time," captioned Ripley.

Check out her photo:

Kelley commented on Ripley's photo, claiming she wants the "whole thing."

Check out a screengrab of Kelley's Instagram comment:

Rhea Ripley opened up about her change of character in WWE

Rhea Ripley recently opened up about her change of character in WWE. Over the years, she has evolved her character.

Speaking in an interview with Notsam Wrestling, The Eradicator claimed she wasn't aware of people's opinions after moving to the main roster. Ripley said:

"When I was in NXT, I had obviously found my way, my groove, what I was comfortable doing," recalled Ripley. "Then I got moved to RAW while in the pandemic. I didn't know what people thought about me, I didn't know their opinion of Rhea Ripley, [and] I couldn't get that feeling from the crowd because it wasn't there. So it took a lot of trial and error for me to try and figure out what the hell was going on and I just felt like I started to try and please people again and I didn't like that."

Ripley added:

"That's the whole reason Rhea Ripley became the Rhea Ripley that you see today — like going into the second Mae Young Classic, that was when I pretty much had enough of everyone's crap and I was like, 'I'm going to do things my way. If it works, it works. If it doesn't, fire me, get rid of me. I don't care. It's my bad, I'll die on that sword.'"

Ripley will face Nia Jax at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PLE in Perth, Australia. With a win, she will shift her focus toward WWE WrestleMania 40, where she could cross paths with Becky Lynch or any of the other five women who step into the Women's Chamber Match.

