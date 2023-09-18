"I WASN'T READY" "OMG" - Liv Morgan, Natalya, Tiffany Stratton, and other superstars react to WWE couple's engagement

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to the engagement of NXT couple Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal.

Taking to Instagram, the couple made the heartfelt announcement, with Paxley posting photos of the proposal. She was seen wearing her engagement ring while sharing a warm moment with her fiancée.

Paxley also confirmed the engagement, courtesy of her post caption. She wrote, "Of course I will," and followed up with four black hearts. In reaction to the announcement, WWE Superstars Liv Morgan, Natalya, Indi Hartwell, and Maxxine Dupri sent out congratulatory messages to the newly engaged couple.

Superstars from NXT, including Nikkita Lyons, Lola Vince, and now-former NXT Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton, were among the many who congratulated Paxley and Bernal.

Check out the messages from the superstars who reacted to the engagement of Paxley and Bernal:

Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal have mostly featured on WWE NXT Level Up

Since signing with WWE, Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal have mostly featured on NXT Level Up. Paxley was recently in action in a tag team match where she teamed up with Dani Palmer against Jakara Jackson and Lash Legend.

During the match, Paxley walked out on her tag team partner. This wasn't the first time the 26-year-old has done so, as she previously walked out on Ivy Nile during a match on NXT.

Paxley has shared the ring with superstars like Gigi Dolin, Lola Vice, Isla Dawn, and most notably against former NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez earlier this summer.

Meanwhile, Bernal's latest television appearance was in July when he faced Von Wagner. He has also been competing on NXT Level Up, where he most notably shared the ring with Andre Chase, Duke Hudson, and Nathan Frazer.

Everyone here at Sportskeeda Wrestling sends their congratulations to Tatum Paxley and Javier Bernal following their engagement.

