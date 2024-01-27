"I will honestly pass out if I see this" - Fans erupt with the possibility of John Cena returning at Royal Rumble 2024 to confront former rival

Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few hours away now, and a section of viewers are hoping to see John Cena show up at the event. Though viewers can expect many surprises to go down, John Cena showing up during the Men's Royal Rumble and having a confrontation with his former arch-rival CM Punk could steal the show.

It's no secret that The Second City Saint is one of the favorites to win the Rumble heading into the January 27th show. Since his shocking return at Survivor Series 2023, Punk has been in top form, with many rumors suggesting that he could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40.

However, it won't be an easy ride for CM Punk as he could be confronted by many foes of his past at Royal Rumble 2024. One among them could be John Cena. A Twitter user recently quizzed fans about a possible face-off between Punk and Cena at the event if the latter was to make a surprise appearance.

Many fans pointed out the dream interaction could bring the house down at Tropicana Field if it were to materialize. Check out the reactions below:

R-Truth doesn't think John Cena could ever retire from WWE

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's very own Bill Apter ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, R-Truth shared his honest opinion about his "childhood hero," John Cena, hanging up his wrestling boots.

The WWE legend reiterated that Cena's motto of "Never Give Up" basically suggests that there's nobody in the business who could retire him.

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena," said R-Truth.

A few days back, the 16-time WWE champion confessed that he was contemplating retiring and was looking forward to contributing to the business in a non-wrestling capacity in the coming years. Whenever The Leader of Cenation chooses to walk away into the sunset, there's little doubt it would make for one of the most emotional goodbyes in wrestling history.

Do you think there's any chance of John Cena showing up at Royal Rumble 2024 and confronting CM Punk? Who do you think Cena should have his retirement match in WWE? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

