'I will miss him forever'- Fans pay tribute to Bray Wyatt

Windham Rotunda, also known to WWE fans as Bray Wyatt, has sadly passed away at 36.

The news, which was shared earlier by Triple H, has left wrestling fans devastated across the world. The former WWE Champion was one of the most creative minds this industry has ever seen. From his eerie presentation to his enigmatic presence, Wyatt was a master of storytelling.

Many fans have started pouring their tributes. One particular fan has shared one of his favorite Bray Wyatt moments. The moment was a tag team match in which Wyatt and Roman Reigns teamed up to defeat Sheamus and Alberto Del Rio.

Many fans reacted to this post and showed love and affection for the Eater of Worlds.

Check the fan reactions below:

Rotunda made his televised debut as Bray Wyatt on the main roster in 2013. He was the leader of one of the most dominant factions of the modern era, the Wyatt Family. He later transitioned into being the Fiend.

During his latest run in the company, Wyatt was set to be involved in a Wrestlemania feud with Bobby Lashley before he disappeared from live television as he was rumored to be dealing with real-life health issues. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the illness was COVID-19, which had exacerbated an existing heart issue.

We at Sportskeeda extend our condolences to Wyatt's fans, family and friends.

