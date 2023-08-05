"I would’ve beaten my dad’s a** too" "god is a woman" - WWE Universe goes insane over Rhea Ripley's viral photo

The WWE Universe was sent into a meltdown, courtesy of Rhea Ripley and her recent photo which went viral on social media.

Taking to Instagram and Twitter, Ripley uploaded a stunning mirror selfie before her SummerSlam media day.

Reacting to it on Twitter, fans went absolutely wild and came up with various types of interesting reactions. Twitter handle Public Enemies hilariously claimed that Dominik Mysterio betraying his father Rey to join forces with Ripley was indeed the right decision and anyone in his position would've done the same.

One Twitter user reacted to Ripley's photo by tweeting that "god is a woman".

Check out the Twitter reactions to Rhea Ripley's latest photo:

Public Enemies @TheEnemiesPE3 twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe… If I was Dominik Mysterio I would’ve beaten my dad’s ass too. He made the right call🤷🏽‍♂️

jas 💙💜 @MundaneJasmine ‍ twitter.com/rhearipley_wwe… rhea said “okay fine if you don’t put me on the card, i’ll make you regret it”

Ripley isn't scheduled for a match at SummerSlam. Despite feuding with Raquel Rodriguez for weeks, Ripley vs. Rodriguez wasn't added to the show's main card.

In fact, this past Monday on RAW, Ripley once again set her sights on the former Women's Tag Team Champion, as the two women engaged in a brawl.

Ripley's actions also led to Rodriguez and Liv Morgan losing the Women's Tag Team Championships to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

Could Rhea Ripley face a male WWE Superstar in the near future?

Throughout the past few months, Rhea Ripley has interacted with male WWE Superstars and has even set her sights on them.

In fact, The Eradicator recently hit Wes Lee with a brutal Riptide during Dominik Mysterio's Triple Threat Match at NXT Great American Bash.

According to wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, Ripley could potentially wrestle a male WWE star at some point down the line. He even termed Ripley the "modern-day Chyna". Mantell said:

"I wouldn't drag that out too much because Rhea has places to go, and she needs to get there fairly quick. So I this Raquel Rodriguez girl, and I like her. (But) I don't think she needs to stand in the way. Rhea Ripley is the modern-day Chyna. That's what she is. I think we will eventually see her wrestle a guy, and I think that will be good. Ripley over by a pinfall with no shenanigans."

Ripley is the reigning Women's World Champion, a title which she was presented with after WWE retired the SmackDown Women's Title.

