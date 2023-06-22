"If you cannot beat him, join him" - WWE fans want to see Roman Reigns' former rival return to help him against The Usos

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa are looking to get some revenge on The Usos at WWE Money in the Bank. However, many think that a returning superstar could help Reigns get the better of The Usos soon.

The Bloodline has been the hottest act in the wrestling industry for over two years. The faction has shrunken over the past few months, starting with Sami Zayn’s betrayal.

Jimmy Uso betrayed the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Night of Champions, and his brother Jey Uso turned his back on The Bloodline just weeks later. Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will now face The Usos in a tag team match at Money in the Bank.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently had a bright idea that could shake up the landscape of SmackDown. He believes that Drew McIntyre should return to help Reigns take down The Usos in one of the most shocking spots of the year.

Many fans believe that it makes no sense to have The Scottish Psychopath team up with The Tribal Chief on SmackDown. However, others think that Roman Reigns could benefit from Drew McIntyre’s help.

The tag team match at Money in the Bank will be massive as the company continues to write The Bloodline’s story. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the bout and whether another superstar will emerge to back up The Tribal Chief.

Vince Russo pitched the idea of having Roman Reigns’ former rival join him recently

As an ex-WWE writer, Vince Russo knows a thing or two about what goes on inside the creative process of making a storyline successful. He was asked about how the company should book Drew McIntyre during an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Writing with Russo.

Russo said he would have McIntyre join forces with Reigns in the battle against The Usos. He added that The Scottish Warrior would praise The Tribal Chief for helping everybody make a lot of money and call the twins "ungrateful."

"I would let him befriend Roman Reigns because the story is, you know, it started with Sami, and now he's got the problem with The Usos, and it's kind of turning into a situation of the world against Roman Reigns. How about Drew McIntyre backed him and basically said, 'He's done nothing but made everybody a round of money and they are still ungrateful,'" said Russo.

While the storyline sounds a little off-field, nothing is surprising in the world of wrestling. WWE could potentially team up the two heavyweights for some time before McIntyre goes for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

