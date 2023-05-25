"If they cut Bray again", "Hope they release Riddle" - Budget cuts could mean the end is nigh for several WWE Superstars, fans speculate

Bray Wyatt's latest WWE return has been a massive disappointment, but one can't put all the blame on the former Universal Champion. However, there is a section of fans that don't seem to care for the 36-year-old star even in the slightest at this point.

The latest report asserts that a "minor batch of releases" can be expected in the near future, leaving fans to predict who will be axed. Many believe Bray Wyatt is most certainly going to be cut from the roster. The infamous WWE star is currently on a hiatus.

You can check out some of the fan reactions below:

Aaron @A_Sickler10

Viking Raiders

Some NXT talent

Karrion Kross and Scarlett?

I’m sure there’s more. @reigns_era BrayViking RaidersSome NXT talentKarrion Kross and Scarlett?I’m sure there’s more. @reigns_era BrayViking RaidersSome NXT talentKarrion Kross and Scarlett?I’m sure there’s more.

Surprisingly, one fan hopes Matt Riddle is released. However, that seems a bit far-fetched, considering the former United States Champion is doing fairly well since his return on the RAW after WrestleMania 39.

After Alexa Bliss' plans for Night of Champions were reportedly scrapped, some believe she is also on her way out:

The QR code bit used on WWE RAW this week led fans to believe that Bray Wyatt is returning to the red brand soon. There were also reports that Alexa Bliss and the Eater of Worlds are set to reunite upon return, as teased prior to both of them taking a hiatus.

As of this writing, there is no word on what the company has planned for the two stars. It would be a shame if they are ultimately released, considering their potential and overall star power over the years.

37-year-old WWE Superstar is looking forward to the "Summer of Bro"

Matt Riddle recently spoke on RAW Talk, discussing his crushing loss to The Bloodline for the second straight year at Backlash. The Original Bro stated:

“You know, at first, I was pretty broken up. They’ve done a lot to me over the years. But I went to the beach the next day. Crystal Blue Water, white sand. I looked out and was like, You know what, I think things are gonna be okay. And with the WWE Draft just happening with all the new competition. We’ve got Gunther and new titles, the World Title, and the Intercontinental Title on Raw now. Just sky’s the limit. I think it’s going to be the Summer of Bro. You know what I’m saying?” [H/T: Robert DeFelice of WrestleZone]

There is a section of fans that seem disinterested in Riddle, while some others favor him, making the 37-year-old a polarizing figure of late. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe recently commented on his past issues with Brock Lesnar and Goldberg. Read more here.

What are your thoughts on Matt Riddle, Bray Wyatt, and Alexa Bliss' potential WWE releases, and who else do you think could be cut soon? Let us know your take in the comments section below.

