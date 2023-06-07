"If she's healthy" - Fans name WWE Superstars they want to see qualify for the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match

WWE fans have reacted to which superstars they believe deserve a spot in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Last night on RAW, Becky Lynch defeated Sonya Deville in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. Zoey Stark also qualified later in the show after Trish Stratus helped her overcome Natalya. WWE's official Twitter account asked fans who they would like to see join Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, and Zelina Vega in the match on July 1.

WWE @WWE Who would you like to see join the Women's #MITB Ladder Match? Who would you like to see join the Women's #MITB Ladder Match? https://t.co/vOYtMM9Bq8

The responses from the WWE Universe have been all over the place so far. Many fans have mentioned Damage CTRL's IYO SKY as a superstar they want to see in the ladder match next month.

Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, Bayley, Trish Stratus, and more superstars were named as potential participants in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. One fan noted that they would like to see Indi Hartwell in the bout if she is healthy.

Becky Lynch wants to win Money in the Bank before she retires from WWE

Becky Lynch recently disclosed that she wants to win the MITB contract before her time in the squared circle is finished.

The Man is currently involved in a rivalry against Trish Stratus on the red brand. Lynch battled Stratus at Night of Champions and appeared to have the match won, but Zoey Stark interfered. The former NXT star hit Lynch with her finisher, and Stratus was able to capitalize for the pinfall victory.

Both Lynch and Stark qualified for the ladder match during last night's edition of WWE RAW.

During a recent appearance on the My Love Letter to Wrestling podcast, Becky said that she wants to win the MITB briefcase before her career is over.

"I do want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase before it's all said and done. I want to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. And also wrestle Beth Phoenix. I've been trying to get her for a year! She's been dodging me," said Lynch.

There are plenty of superstars who deserve an opportunity at the premium live event, but there are only a few spots remaining. It will be fascinating to see which WWE Superstars can qualify for the match on July 1.

Who would you like to qualify for the match next month in London? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes