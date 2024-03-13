"If it's not Randy, they are doing it wrong" - WWE Universe sounds off about top star's potential retirement match at WrestleMania

Randy Orton evidently has had issues with United States Champion Logan Paul in WWE ever since The Maverick cost him the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match. Perhaps a title contest is on the horizon for The Viper.

Be that as it may, the veteran has openly spoken about having one last match on The Grandest Stage with John Cena. The two of them are arguably the biggest rival of either man's career.

When asked on X if John Cena has a retirement match at WrestleMania next year, a few names were thrown into the mix as the ones worthy of doing the honor. But the majority of the WWE Universe strongly suggests that Randy Orton is the option that makes the most sense.

Check out some fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Among other names longtime fans believe are ideal include The Rock and CM Punk. However, LA Knight and even Logan Paul were brought up as stars who could use the rub from Cena. The Megastar of WWE recently talked about his issues with the 16-time World Champion when they worked together last year.

John Cena confirms that he will not wrestle in WWE after turning 50

John Cena will turn 47 next month. He has reiterated in recent times that retirement is coming soon. While conversing with Logan Paul recently on his YouTube podcast Impaulsive, John talked about life after WWE and how he hopes to give back to the business post-retirement.

Furthermore, during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week, the topic of hanging his boots came up yet again. This time, Cena was clear about one thing. While it was mentioned that he would like to do it sooner rather than later, he asserted that 50 is the maximum he can go:

"50 is my absolute like line in the sand. I would like to try to do it before that. But at 50, I’m just going to tweet out, 'Peace out! See You.' That’s it, I’m good....I was very much driven where WWE was my passion 24/7 and I’m very grateful but I’ve grown and there’s a lot of other avenues I’m curious about in life. And certainly being a great husband and partner is one of those. So, I just want to try to do what I can in those (years)."

He was last seen in November wrestling Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Speculations arose following the event on account of the way he lost the one-on-one match to the young stalwart.

Poll : Is Randy Orton the right man to retire John Cena from WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion