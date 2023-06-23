"If Rey can do it, then Dom can do it," "Gunther come finish this guy" - WWE fans predict 3-time champion's retirement match

WWE fans took to Twitter to predict the opponent of AEW personality and three-time champion Mark Henry's retirement match.

Henry made a name for himself in the Stamford-based promotion by winning ECW Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, and European Championship.

After WrestleMania 33, The World's Strongest Man retired from the in-ring competition and transitioned into backstage roles. After leaving WWE, he made his debut for AEW in 2021 as a commentator and a couch.

In a recent interview, the 52-year-old opened up about having a retirement match. A fan took to Twitter and posted about Mark Henry wanting a retirement match and asked who he should face.

Fans commented on the post and suggested a few wrestlers against whom Mark Henry could have his retirement match in WWE or AEW.

One fan quoted the tweet and asked Gunther or Drew McIntyre to come finish the Hall of Famer.

Mark Henry says he would be "open" to having a retirement match.

Who from the AEW or WWE roster should be the one to retire him?

One fan suggested Gunther or Drew McIntyre.

One fan wrote that if Rey Mysterio defeated Henry, then his son Dominik Mysterio could defeat him too.

One fan asked for a retirement match between Mark Henry and Big Show for the last time.

One fan suggested Christian should have a match against Henry.

Another fan suggested that John Cena should do it.

One fan said that they would want The Rock or Farooq to go in a bout against Henry. Even a triple-threat match between the stars would be great.

One fan suggested that there was no answer other than The Rock, Farooq, or even a triple threat match between the three for Members of The Nation in the same ring one last time.

One fan suggested that there was no answer other than Roman Reigns vs. Mark Henry.

One fan wrote that Henry should end his career in WWE because he started his career in the Stamford-based promotion.

One fan wrote that Henry should end his career in WWE because he started his career in the Stamford-based promotion, maybe against Bronson Reed.

WWE Superstar Mark Henry opened up about the possibility of his retirement match in AEW

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on his podcast Insight, Mark Henry said that he has thought about having an official retirement match in AEW:

"You know what? I've thought about it, and every time I think about it, I think, who? Who would be the person? I guess you could put up a poll someday and say, ‘Who would you like to see Mark Henry have his last match against?’ You better do it fast because every day I wake up, I'm thinking I might have to just go put that to bed," said Henry.

A decade ago today, the iconic Mark Henry 'retirement speech' to Heel turn segment took place. Forever one of the greatest moments in WWE history.

Mark Henry had already faked his retirement a decade ago when he attacked John Cena. Only time will tell if he is going to retire this time or not.

Who do you think will face Mark Henry in his retirement match? Sound off in the comment section below.

