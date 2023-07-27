"IM CRYINGGG," "Now this would be EPIC" - WWE fans want 48-year-old star to dethrone Dominik Mysterio

The WWE Universe wants to see Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik Mysterio go at war once again.
Dominik shocked the wrestling world when he captured the NXT North American Championship by defeating Wes Lee, albeit with some help from his Judgment Day teammates.
This week on WWE's The Bump, Rey reacted to the match and claimed that he was proud of his son for winning the NXT North American Championship. However, the masked luchador made it clear that he would not hesitate to take the title away from him in a matchup.
The fans on Twitter claimed that it would be great to see the veteran dethrone the new champion. Some members were excited at the prospect of seeing Rey in NXT.
Check out the Twitter reactions below:
There were a few members of the WWE Universe who doubted if Rey Mysterio could take the title from his son.
Dominik Mysterio defended the North American Championship on RAW
The Judgment Day opened this week's RAW and claimed that they were taking over the red brand. The faction then called on the new NXT North American Champion, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, to the ring.
Just as Dom was going through his promo, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn interrupted him. Sami challenged the new champion to a singles encounter and pushed him to put the title on the line.
Later, the two squared off in the ring for the North American title. KO, Rhea Ripley, and, Damian Priest were all removed from ringside by the referee to ensure a fair match.
As the match progressed, Ripley and Priest beat down Owens and dragged him to the entrance ramp. This distraction was enough for Dom as he rolled up Zayn for the win.
Dominik Mysterio will now defend the title in a triple threat match at NXT The Great American Bash on July 30 against Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali.
