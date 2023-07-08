"Imagine if he comes and defends Roman" - WWE fans go wild with possibility of 5-time champion's attendance at Tribal Court

WWE fans are in a frenzy at the thought of Sami Zayn showing up on SmackDown tonight and attending Roman Reigns' trial at The Tribal Court.

As announced by The Usos earlier this week, Reigns will have to face The Tribal Court after losing at Money in the Bank. Jey Uso became the first WWE Superstar to pin The Tribal Chief in three years.

Pro Wrestling Finesse on Twitter started a conversation about the possibility of Zayn being on SmackDown to witness Reigns' trial.

"Sami Zayn showing up at The Trial of Roman Reigns tonight on SmackDown would rule."

Sami Zayn was the first person to be put on trial at The Tribal Court earlier this year on RAW XXX. Zayn had no defense for his actions back then but Roman Reigns found him not guilty after Jey Uso passionately defended him.

The WWE Universe was divided by the idea of one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions showing up on SmackDown.

One fan even had a crazy idea:

"Imagine if he comes and defends Roman. Comparing him and The Usos to his experiences with Kevin Owens and himself. Maybe this would turn the bloodline face? Sami could rejoin."

This fan thought Sami showing up should definitely happen:

"If he doesn't up it would definitely have to be considered a missed opportunity."

However, this fan wants Sami to stop associating himself with The Bloodline:

"I'm tired of having him associated with the bloodline storyline."

One fan summed up what everyone should feel about this storyline:

"This is gonna be Cinema regardless!"

The Bloodline storyline has been one of the most compelling stories told in professional wrestling in recent memory. With Roman Reigns going to trial at the Tribal Court, is The Bloodline officially coming to an end?

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship rumored for SummerSlam

After pinning Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank, Jey Uso is rumored to be challenging The Tribal Chief at SummerSlam for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Ian Carey of F4WOnline.com reported that Roman vs. Jey is one of the six matches currently locked in for the biggest event of the Summer. With Reigns going on trial tonight, it could set up the match in Detroit next month.

Roman's storyline with Jey started the whole Bloodline angle, and it could finally reach its climax at SummerSlam.

Would you like to see Jey Uso beat Roman Reigns at SummerSlam? Give your answer in the comments section below.

